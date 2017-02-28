Tullamore hotel launches appeal to reunite lost teddy with owner

The Tullamore Court Hotel has launched an appeal on Facebook to reunite a lost teddy with its owner.

The teddy, now named 'Lassie' was left behind in the hotel on Sunday after having Sunday lunch with his family.

The staff in the hotel have been taking good care of 'Lassie' making sure he is well fed and entertained.

If you can help reunite 'Lassie' with his family, contact the Tullamore Court Hotel.

