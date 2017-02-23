Colaiste Choilm TY students holding Farm Safety Awareness Day

As part of their Young Social Innovators Project (YSI), TY3 will be holding a Farm Safety Awareness Day on Friday, March 3 on the school grounds.

It promises to be a fun and educational day highlighting this vitally important issue. There will be demonstrations, talks, music, games and even a tractor shaped obstacle course! Two Hundred and fifty children from local rural primary schools will be attending from 11 am to 1pm.

The day will remain open until 2.30pm to allow all students from the school to visit the event along with members of the public. TY3 would like to thank all who have helped them in their organising so far.