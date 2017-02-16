Make-A-Wish made dreams come true for 6 sick children in Offaly last year

Make-A-Wish Ireland made 6 lifetime memories for sick children and their families in Offaly last year, but now they need just 30 local volunteers on March 31 to continue this work. For their upcoming 'Wish Day' in the county, 30 local volunteers are needed to continue to bring light to the lives of sick kids on what is Make-A-Wish Ireland's flagship da.

The call for volunteers is asking people to give a few hours of their time on Friday, March 31, to sell wristbands and badges for €2 each in their local area. Make-A-Wish is funded entirely through donations and fundraising, so to support the ongoing happiness they give to children and their families from Offaly and throughout Ireland, Make-A-Wish needs your help.

Irene Timmins, Head of Fundraising for Make-A-Wish said: “Last year in Offaly we were able to make memories for 6 brave local children and their families. The value of these memories is truly immeasurable. Make-A-Wish offers positivity in an extremely dark and anxious time. Every child deserves that."

“We are approaching our 2,000th wish for Irish kids which would not have been possible without our volunteers. All we are asking is a few hours from the people of Offaly on Friday March 31 to sell some of our wish bands and badges, which cost €2 each, with 100% of proceeds going to Make-A-Wish," Timmins added.

“Wishes make memories that last many lifetimes, but we cannot make them without our volunteers.”

Wish Day will take place across Ireland on March 31 and Make-A-Wish volunteers will be located throughout Offaly, including Birr, Edenderry and Tullamore. To sign up to volunteer visit www.makeawish.ie or contact Daragh Wallace on (01) 2052011 or email volunteer@makeawish.ie.