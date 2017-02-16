Local deaths and funeral arrangements - Offaly (February 16)

Johnny Feery

91 O'Molloy Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Thursday evening from 5pm until Rosary at 8pm. Private Removal on Friday morning to arrive in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Patrick (Pat) Kennedy

Dunkerrin, Birr, Offaly / Roscrea, Tipperary

Requeim Mass in Barna Church on Thursday at 12pm. Burial afterwards in Dunkerrin Cemetery.

Tommy Kelly Shaw

New Road, Birr, Offaly

Removal from his home on Thursday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am. House Private on Thursday morning please. At the request of Tommy's parents please wear brightly coloured clothes.

Bill Holohan

Georgian Village, Limerick City, Limerick / Kilkenny / Moneygall, Offaly

Reposing Wednesday at Cross’ Funeral Home, Ballyneety, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal from Cross’ Funeral Home, Ballyneety on Thursday, February 16 to St. Joseph’s Church, Moneygall to arrive for 2pm Requiem Mass followed by burial in Dunkerrin Cemetery.

John Joe Delaney

Pullough, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Thursday morning from his home to St Mary's Church, Pullough for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Boher Cemetery. House private Thursday morning please.

Fr. Dan Moore

Killowen House, Castlejordan, Edenderry, Offaly / Castlejordan, Meath

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 12pm to 9pm, with Rosary at 9pm. Requiem Mass on Friday in The Church of the Holy Trinity Castlejordan at 12pm followed by burial in Castlejordan Cemetery.