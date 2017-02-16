€400,000 reconstruction works on Kilcormac Main Street complete

The €400,000 reconstruction work on the Main Street in Kilcormac has been completed with a new road surface.

An estimated 7,000 vehicles use the road daily and changes have been made to parking in the middle of the town to allow for a better flow of traffic.

Offaly County Councillor and Renua Party Leader John Leahy thanked Offaly County Council for their engagement with residents and in particular with businesses who were affected by the works.

Councillor Leahy also noted that plans are being put in place to secure more parking in the town.