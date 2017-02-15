45 people waiting on hospital trolleys in the Midlands

The latest Irish Nurses and Midwives Association (INMO) Trolley Watch figures claim that 45 patients are waiting on trolleys at the Midlands Regional Hospitals in Tullamore, Portlaoise and Mullingar today.

Tullamore Hospital has the lowest number of the three Midlands hospital with five people awaiting a bed on a trolley, while Portlaoise has 25 patients on trolleys, the highest figure in the country today, according to the figures.

In Mullingar Hospital, 15 patients are on trolleys, while nationwide, according to the INMO figures, 313 patients are waiting on a trolley for a hospital bed.