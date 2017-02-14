Local deaths and funeral arrangements (February 14)

John Campion

Late of Glenageary, Dublin / Banagher, Offaly

Reposing Tuesday in Carnegie’s Funeral Home, Monkstown from 4.30p.m. – 7p.m. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, 11a.m. at St. James’ Church, Kilbeggan, Co. Westmeath, followed by burial at local cemetery.

Dympna Carruthers (née Brazil)

Late of Geashill, Offaly

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Monday from 6:30pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10:20am arriving St Mary's Church, Raheen for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards to the adjoining Cemetery.

Ryan Cooney Delaney

Garranmore Newtown, Nenagh, Tipperary / Moneygall, Offaly

Reposing in Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Monday from 5pm to 7pm. Remains arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Moneygall, on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by cremation.

Frank McIntyre

Dundrum, Dublin / Banagher, Offaly

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Dundrum, on Monday afternoon (13 February) from 4 pm to 6 pm. Removal on Tuesday morning (14 February) to the Church of Ss Columbanus & Gall, Milltown, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 am followed by burial in Mount Venus Cemetery, Rathfarnham.

Philip Hyland

43 Church View, Tullamore, Offaly / Banagher, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Tuesday from 4pm until Rosary at 6.30pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for 10am Funeral Mass. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.