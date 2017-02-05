Local deaths and funeral details - Offaly (January 5)

Tony O'Connor

Blundell Wood, Edenderry, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, Feburary 8, at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Edenderry.

Emily Thomas (née Bagnall)

Ballinamere, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Service on Sunday at 2pm with Interment after Servive in St. Catherine's Graveyard, Clonminch, Tullamore.

Liz Martin (née Duffy)

55 Arden Vale & formerly 63 Pearse Park, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Monday (February 6) from 4pm until Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (February 7) morning at 10am with Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Patrick (Paud) Kelly

Fairgreen, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home on Sunday from 4pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Monday (Ferbruary 6) at 10.30am arriving St. Mary's Church, Edenderry for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Kathleen Guina (née Byrne)

Doonard, The Vale, Hop Hill, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at the home of her daughter Dorothy, 17 Moyglare Abbey, Maynooth, on Sunday from 4pm until 7pm. Reposing at her home in Hop Hill, Tullamore, on Monday from 4pm until 7pm. Removal on Tuesday to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

John Egan

St. Coleman's Tce, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Arrangements Later