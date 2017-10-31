Offaly hotel serves the best carvery in Leinster

The Bridge House Hotel in Tullamore has been crowned Leinster’s Great Carvery Hotel of the Year for 2017

The popular carvery after winning the provincial title of KNORR’s Great Carvery of the Year, went forward to the final, which was won by Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel, Enniskillen, Fermanagh.



Launched in 2010, the Unilever Great Carvery of the Year competition is a countrywide search for the best pub and hotel carvery. It is considered a leading culinary competition within the food service industry in Ireland and Northern Ireland.



Commenting on this year’s competition Mark McCarthy, Business Development Chef at Unilever Food Solutions, said, “Once again the standard of those who entered the Great Carvery competition has been amazing. All the finalists have shown remarkable dedication to provide good quality food at a great price.



“We would like to thank the Bridge House Hotel for their brilliance in offering the best hotel carvery in Leinster. Winning this competition is not to be taken lightly. It is a reflection of all the hard work that goes on behind the scenes to bring quality food to their tables.”



Among the provincial winners in the Hotel of the Year category are Rochestown Park Hotel, Douglas, Cork (Munster); Galway Bay Hotel, Salthill, Galway (Connacht); Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore, Offaly (Leinster) and Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel, Enniskillen, Fermanagh (Ulster).



In the Pub of the Year category Kirby’s Brogue Inn, Tralee, Kerry (Munster); The Broken Jug, Ballina, Mayo (Connacht); The Market Yard, Limavady, Derry (Ulster) and Beaumont House, Dublin (Leinster) claimed the provincial titles.



For more details visit, www.greatcarvery.com



Overall Winners:

Great Carvery Hotel of the Year Winner: Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh.

Great Carvery Pub of the Year Winner: Beaumont House, Beaumont, Dublin.



Provincial Winners:

Great Carvery Hotel of the Year

Munster: Rochestown Park Hotel, Douglas, Co. Cork.

Connacht: Galway Bay Hotel, Salthill, Co. Galway.

Leinster: Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

Ulster: Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh.



Great Carvery Pub of the Year:

Munster: Kirby’s Brogue Inn, Tralee, Co. Kerry.

Connacht: The Broken Jug, Ballina, Co. Mayo.

Leinster: Beaumont House, Beaumont, Dublin.

Ulster: The Market Yard, Limavady, Co. Derry.

