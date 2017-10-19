Tullamore brand opening new Midlands store TODAY

Tullamore retail brand, Guy Clothing, is opening a new store this afternoon in the Midlands.

The new shop will open its doors for the first time at 12 noon today at the new premises on Sean Costello Street, Athlone.

Guy Clothing describes itself as "a menswear shop with a diverse range of casual and formal wear including brands such as Benetti, Fynch-Hatton, Kangol and Bewley & Ritch."

To celebrate the grand opening, Guy Clothing are offering the first 25 customers a VIP card for 25% OFF ALL stock, the next 20 customers will receive 20% OFF, while there will be fantastic opening offers across the store all weekend.

Customers are advised not to miss out.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.