Celebrity chef to host free 'Fake-Away' cooking demo in Tullamore

Chef and television personality, Catherine Fulvio, will host a healthy cookery demonstration in Tullamore as part of the Healthy Town programme of events.

The event, which is free of charge and open to the general public, will include a demonstration on how to make a healthy takeaway – or fake-away, and a talk on the benefits of healthy eating and nutrition from an Irish Heart Foundation dietitian.

The demonstration will take place in the Bridge House Hotel on November 1 at 6.30pm as part of Healthy Town’s Eat Well, Live Well weekly theme. Catherine Fulvio is known for her various cookery series on television as well as her food writing and cookery school in County Wicklow.

Healthy Town 2017 aims to provide the people of Tullamore with tools and advice to improve their health and wellbeing through free events and seminars, while inspiring other residents across Co. Offaly and around Ireland to do likewise.

It calls on everyone to make simple, small changes to benefit their overall health. The Tullamore Healthy Town 2017 programme includes events along the themes of: ‘My Mind’, ‘My Body’ and ‘My Heart’ and the cookery demonstration with Catherine Fulvio will mark the final event in the official programme. To rsvp for the demonstration, please email pfizerhealthytown@edelman.com.

Celebrity Chef Catherine Fulvio added, “I am delighted to be involved again in this year’s Pfizer Healthy Town initiative and to share my nutritious recipes with the people of Tullamore."

"The week’s theme in the Healthy Town programme, “Eat Well, Live Well”, is something I truly believe in as making positive changes to your diet can have a huge impact on overall health and wellbeing."

"I am looking forward to sharing my tips and techniques for cooking simple, fast and healthy restaurant-style food at home, without having to compromise on quality or taste. This cookery demonstration will show people how easy it is to imitate the classic take-away when at home, using only fresh and seasonal ingredients packed full of goodness."

Janis Morrissey, Health Promotion Manager, Irish Heart Foundation, said, “We are delighted to support the Healthy Town community initiative, because making small changes to your lifestyle such as improving your diet and becoming active can add up to big benefits – adding years to your life. The Catherine Fulvio cookery demonstration will highlight to people of Tullamore how easy it is to eat healthily, and our dietitian will be on hand to give nutrition advice and information.”

Now in its sixth year, Pfizer Healthy Town aligns with the World Health Organisation’s Healthy Cities initiative and Healthy Ireland’s Healthy Towns and Counties, and establishes that every town has the potential to be a Healthy Town. ‘Healthy Ireland’, the national framework for action to improve the health and wellbeing of Ireland, supports the programme. Previous Healthy Towns have included Navan, Athlone, Portlaoise, Wicklow and Kilkenny.

The Tullamore Healthy Town programme involves a series of free events and seminars, the cookery demonstration with Catherine Fulvio will mark the final event of the official programme.

People in Tullamore are encouraged to keep up to date with the Pfizer Healthy Town programme by checking the Facebook page,www.facebook.com/ HealthyTownIreland and share updates on social media about their health and wellbeing plans, using the hashtag #MyHealthyTown. If you are not online, then please contact the Community Section in Offaly County Council, community@offalycoco.ieor call 057 9357401.

