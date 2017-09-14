Offaly's KODE celebrates 5th birthday with unbelievable sale

It's party time at one of Tullamore's most prominent clothing and footwear stores as KODE celebrates five years in business in the town.

They are celebrating their 5th birthday and want you to join the party.

KODE are giving a 5th off all clothing and footwear until Sunday, September 17.

Yes that means 20% off all their brand new arrivals and all your favourite brands. They have urged avid shoppers not to miss out on these unique celebratory offers

KODE is located on Patrick Street, Tullamore, Co. Offaly, and for more information, you can call 057-9321004. You can also follow KODE on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.