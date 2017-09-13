Pfizer Healthy Town officially launched in Tullamore

Pfizer Healthy Town 2017, supported by Offaly County Council, was officially launched in Tullamore last night, at an event attended by Ms. Anna Marie Delaney, Chief Executive of Offaly County Council, Cllr. Liam Quinn, Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council, Janis Morrissey, Health Promotion Manager, Irish Heart, and representatives of health and wellbeing groups from the town.

The launch event, which took place at Áras an Chontae, was followed by a community walk, led by comedian, Offaly-native and Pfizer Healthy Town ambassador, Neil Delamere.

Over one hundred people turned out to join the walk which took place in Tullamore Town Park and marked the beginning of an eight-week health and wellness programme.

Healthy Town 2017 aims to provide the people of Tullamore with tools and advice to improve their health and wellbeing through free events and seminars. As part of Tullamore’s designation as Healthy Town 2017, health and wellbeing-related businesses, groups and associations in the town were encouraged to apply to be considered for inclusion on the illustrated Healthy Town map.

The final Healthy Town map and the full line-up of events was officially unveiled at the launch last night, both the map and the event schedule are available on the Healthy Town Ireland Facebook page.

To kick-off the programme of events fitness expert Mary Jennings will give a free motivational talk, with the aim to inspire the people of Tullamore to get motivated and get running! The talk will take place on Thursday, September 14 at 6.30pm in the Bridge House Hotel. All are free to attend the event with further detail on Healthy Town Ireland’s Facebook page. Additional events will include seminars on parenting, nutrition and mental health.

Anna Marie Delaney, Chief Executive, Offaly County Council said, “This year, Tullamore has been selected as Pfizer Healthy Town and today we celebrate the town’s health and wellness credentials with a public walk in Lloyd Town Park. The community walk marks the beginning of a programme of events planned as part of Pfizer Healthy Town 2017."

"This year a dedicated Sports Festival will run in tandem with the Healthy Town initiative and will complement the existing programme of events with a range of sporting competitions and activities. As a joint venture between the Offaly County Council and Tullamore & District Chamber of Commerce, the Tullamore Sports Festival will run from the September 23-30. We look forward to seeing everyone participate and take part in the exciting programme of events to come."

Speaking at the launch, Paul Reid, Managing Director, Pfizer Ireland said, speaking at the launch, Paul Reid, Managing Director, Pfizer Ireland said, “Now in its 6th year, it is fantastic to see the level of interest and enthusiasm from the Tullamore community in the Pfizer Healthy Town programme. Healthy Town is designed to be an accessible and positive initiative and we are looking forward to seeing the people of Tullamore getting involved in the coming weeks."

"Pfizer Healthy Town is all about helping entire towns get healthier by educating people about how simple adjustments can make a real difference. In addition to providing medicines that improve health and well-being at every stage of life, our company is focused on developing a sustainable, multisector approach to improving the health and well-being of the Irish population. I hope the various initiatives and events organised will provide the community of Tullamore with an opportunity to make simple changes to improve their overall health and wellbeing,” Paul added.

Offaly native and Ambassador for Healthy Town 2017, Neil Delamere said, “As an Offaly man, I am proud to be part of the 2017 Healthy Town programme. Offaly is a county with a vibrant sporting culture, inclusive of all people, so I am delighted that Pfizer has chosen Tullamore as Healthy Town 2017. I would like to encourage the people of Tullamore, and the wider Offaly community, to make the most of the wealth of clubs, groups, facilities and resources that are at their fingertips in their home town to help boost their health and wellbeing. A full list of events is available on the Healthy Town Facebook page – so tell your family, friends and neighbours and be part of it in 2017.”

The programme of events for Healthy Town 2017 is available on the Health Town Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ HealthyTownIreland people in Tullamore are encouraged to keep up to date and share updates on social media about their health and wellbeing plans, using the hashtag #MyHealthyTown.

