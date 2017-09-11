September rolls in and with it the first senses of Autumn. Cooler days, evenings starting to draw in and the impending wait for the winter ahead.

But it is one of the most exciting seasons to dress for and this A/W ‘17 runway offerings did not disappoint.

Shop rails will bring you a host of a visual delights that include embellished heritage pieces and a craft revolution from the likes of Alexander McQueen’s trailing needle point threads and Dolce and Gabbana’s folklore painted florals.

70’s and retro inspired pieces add a fun and colourful addition to seasons looks

Sequins and embroidery adorn everything from coats to accessories,. 70’s inspired looks in the form of tunic style dresses and corduroy separates stand tall beside luxurious velvet’s and sassy suedes.

Colours clash and textures partner up with crystals and feathers.

Florals are hear to stay, roses trailing over everything from footwear to elegant gowns and everywhere in between.

Marc Jacobs produced some beautiful examples of fabric and texture mixes.

Bags take on a mainly ladylike look, from “hat box” bags at Mulberry to vanity inspired bags from Victoria Beckham, small hand held totes replace the large bucket bags we saw during the Summer months.

The days may begin to get darker but your wardrobe will get an injection of retro inspired stand out pieces, from eccentric prints and unexpected pairings to simple silhouettes brought forward by a clever play on textures, there is a style to suit everyone.

And with accessories playing a leading role on this seasons stage. Dressing up has never been more fun!

The staple accessory this season is the oversized earring. From embellished chandelier earrings to oversized metal art pieces as seen at JW Anderson and huge hoops from Michael Kors, a fabulous earring will pull a basic outfit into this seasons trends. Earrings from Badgley Mischka.