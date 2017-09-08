Older Offaly people can now avail of free alarms

North Offaly Community Development CLG Services for Older People can supply anybody over the age of 65 with a personal monitored alarm.

Funded by Pobal, the unit is supplied and fitted free of charge with the only cost to the client an annual monitored fee of €60.

For this fee, the supplier will provide 24/7 monitoring and support directly to the client.

North Offaly can assist older people to live independently and with peace of mind in their own homes for longer.

For further information, contact the North Offaly Community Development CLG Services for Older People office in Daingean on 057-9362755.

