Top chef added to Tullamore 'Healthy Town' events

Pfizer today announced that chef and television personality, Catherine Fulvio, will host a healthy cookery demonstration in Tullamore as part of the Healthy Town programme of events.

The healthy cookery demonstration is open to the general public and is free of charge. It will take place in the Bridge House Hotel on November 1 under the week’s Eat Well, Live Well theme, and will include a demonstration on how to fake a healthy takeaway – or fake-away.

Information on how to rsvp, as well as timings for the event, will be announced at the launch of the Healthy Town programme of events on Tuesday, September 12. Catherine Fulvio is known for her various cookery series on television as well as her food writing and cookery school in County Wicklow.

The Tullamore Healthy Town programme will involve a series of free events and seminars over an eight-week period during September and October this year. The programme will provide the community with an opportunity to focus on their health and wellbeing, encouraging them to make simple, small changes which will benefit their health and to inspire other towns across Ireland to do likewise.

Commenting on the announcement, Karen O’Keeffe, Corporate Affairs Director, Pfizer Ireland said, “The Healthy Town programme will provide the people of Tullamore with tools and advice to improve their health and wellbeing through free events and seminars. From our survey, we know that 87% of the adults surveyed in Tullamore eat a balanced diet, so we have no doubt that events as part of the Eat Well, Live Well theme will be very popular. The Catherine Fulvio cookery demonstration will only serve to further highlight to people of Tullamore the merits of eating healthy food – and attendees will learn how making a homemade meal can replicate takeaway food ordered from a restaurant!”

Chef Catherine Fulvio added, “I am delighted to be involved again in this year’s Pfizer Healthy Town initiative and to share my nutritious recipes with the people of Tullamore. The week’s theme in the Healthy Town programme, “Eat Well, Live Well”, is something I truly believe in as making positive changes to your diet can have a huge impact on overall health and wellbeing. I can’t wait to share my tips and techniques for cooking healthy restaurant-style food at home, without having to compromise on quality or taste. This cookery demonstration will show people how easy it is to imitate the classic take-away when at home, using only fresh and seasonal ingredients packed full of goodness”.

Now in its sixth year, Pfizer Healthy Town is an annual programme that aims to enhance the health and wellbeing of communities around Ireland. It aligns with the World Health Organisation’s Healthy Cities initiative and Healthy Ireland’s Healthy Towns and Counties, and establishes that every town has the potential to be a Healthy Town. ‘Healthy Ireland’, the national framework for action to improve the health and wellbeing of Ireland, supports the programme. Previous Healthy Towns have included Navan, Athlone, Portlaoise, Wicklow and Kilkenny.

Healthy Town 2017 aims to provide the people of Tullamore with tools and advice to improve their health and wellbeing through free events and seminars. It will provide residents of Tullamore with an opportunity to pay more attention to their overall health and wellbeing, while inspiring other residents across Co. Offaly and around Ireland to do likewise. It calls on everyone to make simple, small changes to benefit their overall health. The Tullamore Healthy Town 2017 programme of events this autumn will include events along the themes of: ‘My Mind’, ‘My Body’ and ‘My Heart’.

As part of Tullamore’s designation as Pfizer Healthy Town 2017, health and wellbeing related businesses, groups and associations in the town were encouraged to apply to be considered for inclusion on the illustrated Healthy Town map. Map submissions are now closed and final decisions will be subject to meeting map selection criteria, ensuring a balance of types of services, and decision by the Healthy Town Advisory Panel. The final Healthy Town map and the full lineup of events will be unveiled at the local launch of the Healthy Town programme of events, which will take place on September 12.

