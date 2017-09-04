Applications open for Rose of Tralee rosebuds in Offaly

Following Offaly Rose Jennifer Byrne's recent win the the 2017 Rose of Tralee, the Rose Centre in Offaly is anticipating a busy few months, heading around the country and the world.

They are already taking applications for the 2018 rosebuds, who take part in the local and national stages of the competition.

Rosebud applications is open for children aged between 4 and 9 years.

To apply, you can email offalyrosebuds@gmail.com for details and application form. Applications are by email only and no private Facebook messages will be accepted.

The 2018 rosebuds will be chosen at random. People are reminded that these places are very popular and spaces fill up very quickly.

