Are you the next Offaly Rose? Applications open for 2018 Rose of Tralee

Less than two weeks after Offaly's Jennifer Byrne was crowned the 2017 Rose of Tralee, applications are open to enter the famous contest next year.

Offaly had never had a Rose of Tralee winner before Jennifer charmed the country to take the title, but now the county is looking to go back-to-back.

If you are, or you know someone who is, the perfect ambassador for our county, country and international Irish community, tell them that it's time to apply.

Offaly is now expecting to have more applicants than ever considering that the 2018 Offaly Rose will be crowned by the current Rose of Tralee, Jennifer Byrne, in Tullamore next May.

For more information on how to apply you can click here.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.