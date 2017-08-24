Offaly teacher part of campaign promoting the power of being 'sound'

Tullamore College art teacher and mental health activist, will be one of the speakers as Pieta House and A Lust for Life bring their new campaign to Electric Picnic in September.

Pieta House and A Lust For Life believe that, deep down, most people are sound, and that the act of doing something sound ripples out and makes waves; that’s the #SoundEffect.

Kicking off today, Thursday, August 24, in the lead up to Electric Picnic, #SoundEffect is an online campaign dedicated to amplifying that wave of sound by asking people to show how being sound can reach the minds and hearts of others, bringing people together in a time when our society seems to be awash with negativity and fear.

How can people get involved? Just share your story. Using #SoundEffect on social media, tell the world about the soundest experience you ever had. It might be something you did for someone else, a friend or family member going out of their way for you, or even a complete stranger brightening your day.

CEO of Pieta House, Brian Higgins, said of the #SoundEffect campaign, “What we are trying to do here is turn up the volume on what is right, increasing awareness of what it means to be sound, and using that wave of positivity to drown out the negative noise our online spaces are awash in. Being sound goes further than that one moment; small things can help improve all of our lives and fight against societal wrongs.”

Paula McLoughlin, Chair and Acting CEO of A Lust For Life, said, “Considering the levels of apathy and negativity we are constantly exposed to, and which can become at times overwhelming, it’s important to highlight the empathy, inherent goodness and level of social consciousness that exist throughout the vast majority of society. Now more than ever.”

Teaming up at Electric Picnic this September 1-3, Pieta House and A Lust For Life will further explore the concepts of ‘being sound’ and mental wellness, in addition to presenting the Wall of Sound, a physical representation of the #SoundEffect in the Mindfield area of the festival. A Lust For Life will also be launching, ‘The Little Book of Sound’ to coincide with the weekend: a digital guide to share ideas on how to use the idea of ‘being sound’ to help our minds and our society – and a little on the science that supports it.

A series of conversations and performances will be hosted across the weekend, touching on themes from positive psychology to toxic masculinity, from contemporary Irish women’s issues to direct provision, and everything in between. Guests will include Hollywood star Jack Reynor, Minister for Health Simon Harris, broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan, Ireland and Leinster Rugby player Jack McGrath, Senator Lynn Ruane, artist and mental health activist Joe Caslin, A Lust For Life co-founder and musician Niall “Bressie” Breslin,bestselling author Michael Harding, journalist Róisín Ingle, and many more.

