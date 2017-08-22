Sensational Kids Enchanted Fairy and Elf Festival

Do you have a little magical character at home that would like to experience an enchanted Fairy and Elf Festival? Well, Sensational Kids and Rathwood have just thing thing.

Once again Sensational Kids, the charity based in both Cork and Kildare, are hosting their Enchanted Fairy and Elf Festival at Carlow’s Rathwood on Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10.

Sensational Kids hope to raise €30,000 from the two day event in order to raise funds for children with special needs, including Autism, Dyspraxia, Dyslexia, Down Syndrome and mental health difficulties.

The Enchanted Fairy and Elf Festival combines the magic of Sensational Kids and the quality of Rathwood’s facilities and talented staff. Fairies and elves of all ages will enjoy activities such as decorating a wooden fairy house which can be taken home. This will be followed by a train ride through the Enchanted Forest and a stop off for some fun and games in the fairy barn.

There will also be time to enjoy the Enchanted Fairy and Elf Festival Area, where you can meet and greet lots of fairies and elves including the tooth fairy and enjoy great carnival games, face painting, entertainers, characters in amazing costumes and lots more.

Afterwards, at your leisure, you can enjoy a visit to the onsite Maze of Ireland, the Deer Park and Rathwood Woodland Walk complete with Fairy Door Trail, Dodie Tree, Wishing Seat, Worry Tree and lots more. The Woodland Walk is suitable for buggies and walkers of all ages and abilities. The walk to the lake is wheelchair accessible. Then enjoy a free hot chocolate in the Rathwood Restaurant with adjacent playground.

There will be dedicated times for children with special needs at 9am and 9.30am each day, with reduced numbers and quieter music in the festival area. A limited number of wheelchair accessible tickets are available during all time slots

There is huge demand for tickets to this special event, so pre-booking is essential. Tickets for this popular event are available here. They are priced at €13 per person and children under one are free.

Would you like to win tickets to this great family event? Head on over to our Facebook page to enter the competition.