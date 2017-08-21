Offaly Rose of Tralee escorts to take the Dome by storm

As well as our beautiful Rose, Jennifer Byrne appearing on the TV tonight as a contestant on the Rose of Tralee, Offaly will also be well represented in the cohort of Rose Escorts.

Guy Clothing in Tullamore have wished the best of luck to Offaly's finest, Conor Sheridan and John Allen, who they sponsored with their tuxedos for the big night.

"We are delighted to be sponsoring the lads as they take their seats in the dome tonight," Guy Clothing said.

"They look very dapper and we reminded them not to forget to smile."

The show kicks off on RTE One television tonight at 8pm, and while you have to wait until tomorrow to find out the winning rose, the winning escort will be announced live this evening.

