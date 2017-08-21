Calling Offaly brides-to-be! TV hit 'Say Yes to the Dress' is coming to Ireland

Offaly brides planning their big day in 2019 can still apply to be part of the new Irish version of Say Yes to the Dress.

The hugely successful US show, already a firm favourite for Irish viewers, has come to Ireland, to be hosted by Irish wedding organiser Peter Kelly of Weddings by Franc.

The new ten part series, Say Yes to the Dress - Ireland will air on RTÉ2 in early 2018. It will be filmed in the new couture section of Vows Bridal Store, in Blarney Business Park in Cork.

The shop will be stocked with amazing dresses from all over the world. Cameras will follow brides through the bridal salon as they try all the styles and colours and face their friends and family in the hope that they can Say Yes to the Dress.

Producers want to hear from all brides: big and small budgets, traditional and non-traditional and those who've already searched high and low and those who are only beginning.

They received hundreds of applications for the first series and while the final 40 have already been chosen, they are accepting applications to file for season 2, such is the guaranteed success of the show.

To apply click here and maybe you will be saying Yes to the Dress!

