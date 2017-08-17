Practical mindfulness course coming to Tullamore

A practical course over three evenings on how to manage and reduce anxiety, stress and worry using mindfulness and positive psychological strategies, will take place in Tullamore next month.

The course will run on three consecutive Monday evenings, September 11, September 18 and September 25 (7-9.30pm) at Clonamore House, Arden Road, Tullamore.

The course facilitators are Imelda Ferguson and Julie O'Flaherty, both of whom are chartered psychologists (in private practice) with extensive experience working in the adult mental health field.

The first evening will examine why people become stressed, anxious and worried and will also address the attitudes, principles and practices of mindfulness. Participants will also be advised on how to mindfully manage awareness and attention to reduce anxiety and stress.

On the second Monday, the focus will be on mindfulness for managing and reducing worry; typical negative or distorted thinking patterns will be addressed, and the facilitators will explain how mindfulness can be used to reduce the distress caused by negative thinking.

The third week will see the facilitators address how to manage anxiety as it occurs in different everyday contexts, for example in social situations, when a person has obsessive thinking, in cases of health and illness worries, extreme anxiety and panic, and anxiety related to ageing, work and occupational stresses.

On each evening there will be experiential exercises and guided practice.

The cost of the course is €120 (early bird special offer, €100 before August 25) and the fee includes course materials, reading lists etc.

Contact Imelda on 087 2271630 or Julie on 087 2399328. Advance booking is essential.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.