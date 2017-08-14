Beauty on a budget - Five products under €5

Edenderry make-up artist Joanna Usher is here with all the best tips and tricks to stay beautiful on a budget.

Everyone loves a good bargain and today I am going to give you my top five make-up products for under €5. When you get to play around with makeup as much as I do, you soon learn that it’s not all about price, as these makeup products I’m going to show you do the same job as other high end products.

They are all available in your local pharmacy!

Catrice Camouflage High Coverage Concealer - €3.95



Now this concealer does exactly what it says on the tin! It's perfect for under eye circles and blemishes - it even covers tattoos. It is a liquid concealer that blends nicely and is buildable on the skin if needed. It’s also waterproof and comes in 3 different shades, 020 Light Beige, 005 Light Natural and 010 Porcellain.

Essence I Love Extreme Volume Mascara €3.50

This mascara is life! Its ultra-black pigment covers each individual lash and the brush applicator is huge. It’s also waterproof and doesn’t move once applied. A little tip I learned recently is to bend the brush applicator slightly so you can get into the inner corner of your eyes.

Penny’s PS Love Lip Liner Pencil €1.50



I absolutely love these lipliners. For €1.50 you can’t go wrong. These lipliners are so pigmented and creamy and easy to apply without dragging your lips down. There are about 6 shades available, I have 4 and I love the nude shade the best.

Freedom #Pro Artist Eyeshadow Refills €2.95



These eyeshadow refills are so pigmented, they blend so well and have great lasting power. I only purchased 3 colours to try them and so far, so good in my opinion. There are no names to the shades, only a number, and at that price I will be back for more!

Makeup Revolution Lipstick €1.99



These lipsticks are so moisturising on your lips, great colour payoff to and at the top of the lip is an extra lip gloss in the same colour. They give a full coverage application and stay on your lips for ages. There are over 3 colours in this range of lipsticks and at €1.99 it’s a steal!

