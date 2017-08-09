Home & Away's Doctor Nate coming to Offaly

Home and Away has a massive following in Ireland, and fans of the hit Australian show are in for a massive treat on Sunday August 27, as Dr Nate Cooper comes to town.

Kyle Pryor, who plays the 'dreamy' doctor from Summer Bay will be making an appearance at the Bridge House Hotel in Tullamore.

Kyle will hold an audience Q&A where fans of the show will be able to ask him anything they want about working on the hit soap.

He’ll also be taking photos with fans, getting selfies, and signing autographs.

This is an absolute must for fans of the show, and tickets are available online at www.ticketstop.ie.

Kyle Pryor is actually an English-born New Zealand actor who had previous roles on New Zealand based shows like This IS Not My Life and Go Girls, before trading up for a role on Home & Away.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.