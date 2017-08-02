Offaly Rose shines at Galway Races Ladies Day

Offaly Rose Jennifer Byrne was soaking up the atmosphere at the Galway Races yesterday ahead of her impending trip to Kerry to represent the county at the Rose of Tralee later this month.

Jennifer was in attendance for Ladies Day along with a number of other Roses who will be heading to the southwest for the Rose of Tralee International Festival

Gillian Gilbourne caught Grainne Seoige’s eye at The Lough Rea Hotel and Spa’s Roof Top Garden Best Dressed Lady event ahead of day two at The Galway Races. Gillian, from Millstreet in County Cork, styled a dress originally from Asos but customised it herself. She was presented with a bespoke diamond encrusted pendant designed by Grainne Seoige and created by her company, Grace Diamonds, especially for the event. Gillian completed the ensemble with a hat from Jennifer Wrynne and a pair of vintage gloves with her bag and shoes from Glitz and Glamour.

Gemologist Grainne Seoige presents Gillian Gilbourne of Mill Street , Cork with a diamond encrusted pendant which she designed as first prize for the Lough Rea Hotel & Spa best dressed lady compeititon for Tuesday's Galway Races.

Gillian Gilbourne from Millstreet in Co. Cork who won The Lough Rea Hotel and Spa’s Roof Top Garden Best Dressed Lady event ahead of day two at The Galway Races.