MONDAY MOTIVATION: A quick and easy chicken, spinach and mozzarella recipe

Though I'm a vegetarian, I still enjoy cooking food for my family who are all meat eaters. It's a great opportunity to get around the table and have a catch up with our hectic lives.

This dish is one of those special ones; full of wholesome ingredients, very easy to make and a crowd pleaser. The classic combination of mozzarella, spinach and sun-dried tomatoes works wonderfully in this light summer meal.

All the ingredients are from Lidl or Aldi and the most expensive ingredient was the chicken. This dish also makes a healthier alternative to a processed piece of chicken for dinner. The whole meal took under 40 minutes to make.

Ingredients

4 chicken fillets

Handful spinach leaves

4 sun-dried tomatoes

4 mini balls of mozzarella

2 slices of feta

Drizzle of olive oil

Salt and pepper

Method

1. Preheat the oven to gas mark 4 or 180°C.

2. Drizzle chicken fillets with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

3. Cut the feta, mozzarella and sun-dried tomatoes into pieces.

4. Cut into the chicken fillet length ways but don't cut in half.

5. Gently stuff the chicken fillets with the cheese, sun-dried tomatoes and spinach.

6. Over a high heat place a heavy bottomed frying pan or skillet, add a drizzle of olive

oil. When hot reduce the heat and sear the chicken fillets.

7. Line a roasting dish with tinfoil and drizzle with more olive oil.

8. Place seared fillets into the dish and season with herbs, fresh or dried will do!

9. Bake for 30 minutes or until cooked throughout.

The cheese gets wonderfully melty and the sweetness of the sun-dried tomatoes is complimented by the saltiness of the feta. I served this with roasted baby potatoes and a salad of spinach, peppers, cucumbers and cherry tomatoes, the perfect summer alternative to a roast chicken dinner.

