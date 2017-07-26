Offaly woman scoops Kilbeggan's Best Dressed Lady prize

Tullamore woman Ursula Walsh scooped the Wineport Lodge sponsored Best Dressed Lady competition at last Friday's Midland National meeting at Kilbeggan.

Ursula, who is the woman behind the hugely successful Mom's Fitness Diary blog, was shocked and delighted to win the prize, judged by style entrepreneur Darren Kennedy and Roscrea milliner Alison Roe.

Ursula's dress was Ted Baker, her shoes were Christian-Louboutin, her hat was House of Fraser, while her necklace was from Jennifer Wynne and her bag was sourced in a charity shop.

On the day, Ursula was presented with a prize worth in excess of €2,000. They sponsored a Woman of Style Weekend at Wineport Lodge, worth €1,000. The Woman of Style Weekend will include a 2 night stay in the Lodge's Champagne Suite with dinner one evening, Afternoon Tea one afternoon and some top to toe pampering too. Ursula also received €1,000 spending money.

