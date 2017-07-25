This is how Offaly people can apply for the next series of Love Island

Offaly people can now apply to be on the next series of Love Island...

Motion Content Group, the company which makes the hit TV show Love Island, are looking for contestants to be considered for the next season of the hit show.

In the application details, they say:

'ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of a summer of love. The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another - but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public who ultimately decide who stays on Love Island.'

Most of the contestants were British this year, but Ireland was represented midway through when Dublin man Rob Lipsett entered the fray.

There's plenty of time to mull over a possible stint on the show as the closing date for applications is not until April next year.

To apply for the show, you must meet the following requirements:

You must be aged at least 18 years of age on or before the closing date of April 30, 2018, due to the nature of the Programme.

1. You are not:

Currently employed by us, MCG or the Broadcaster and have not been previously employed by us, any of the ITV group of companies, MCG or the Broadcaster; or

A live-in partner or immediate relative (for example, mother, father, son, daughter, brother or sister) of an employee of ours, MCG, the Broadcaster or any of the ITV group of companies.

2. You must hold a passport which will be valid for the whole period of 01 May 2018 to 31 August 2018 (inclusive), and any other travel documentation (e.g. visas) required to allow you to travel and stay within the European Union during that period. You also agree to notify us immediately of any change to your passport or travel status.

3. You must be exclusively available to participate in the Programme for a minimum of 8 weeks across May - July 2018.

You can apply here.

