Papa John’s Pizza launch their new Summer Range

Papa John’s have introduced their new Chicken Caesar and Mediterranean Pesto pizzas. Their latest creations forms part of their new Summer Range that launches this week.

Papa John’s are known for their delicious and freshly made pizzas and this now includes a these two delicious offerings that add rocket, feta and basil drizzle to give that give the pizzas their fresh summer taste.

The Chicken Caesar is a thin crusted pizza with char-grilled chicken and fresh rocket with crispy bacon, red peppers and red onion topped with mozzarella. This is served with a creamy Caesar drizzle.

The Mediterranean Pesto is a thin crust base with feta and fresh rocket served with a basil pesto drizzle topped with mushroom, red onion, olives, and mozzarella.

Pre-launch tasting trials proved very successful and some of the testimonials from customers pointed to the summer fresh taste of the ingredients and how the combination of fresh ingredients and value for money made the pizza a winner.

These delicious pizzas are the ideal summer treat and can be found in all Papa John outlets from this week forward. Be sure to drop in store at any of their 62 locations around the country or check them out on www.papajohns.ie to get your hands on the mouth-watering new range and some of the best deals!

Papa John’s Pizza has over 60 outlets nationwide.

Galway Camogie Stars Lorraine Ryan, Jessica Gill, Heather Cooney and Niamh Kilkenny enjoy some fresh summer range pizzas from Papa John’s.