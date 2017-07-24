Ryanair announce massive two-day seat sale

Ryanair has announced a massive two-day sale with flights from just €14.99.

The "Big Freeze" seat sale sees the airline offering more than half a million seats across its European network for travel from September to January, offering more savings to customers.

The low fares will be available until midnight on Tuesday, July 25 and can be found on the Ryanair website.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.