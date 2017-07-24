MONDAY MOTIVATION: A quick and easy Smoked Salmon Pasta Recipe

To me food is more than fuel. It is a story and part of our culture. I love cooking and experimenting with new recipes. By including my little brothers in my adventures they become a part of this story and food becomes a part of their culture.

Today we are too keen to outsource these aspects to restaurants, fast food outlets and convenience foods. I think everyone should have one go-to recipe. One dish that they can cook from memory, with minimal ingredients and that can be used for a number of occasions.

Mine is a creamy smoked salmon pasta. This dish is fancy enough to be a special occasion dinner, easy enough to make midweek and makes for damn good comfort food.

This recipe is ridiculously easy to make and can be changed so that it never gets boring. I use tagliatelle but spaghetti or pasta shapes work just as well.

By mixing up the vegetables you use in the sauce, the dish takes on a new lease of life every time; my favourites are peas, asparagus or cherry tomatoes.

Ingredients

80g of pasta per person

60g of smoked salmon per person

2 cloves of garlic

½ onion, chopped

Juice of ½ lemon

2 tbsps soft cheese per person

50mls of milk per person

Vegetables of choice

Salt and pepper

Method

1. Cook the pasta according to the packet instructions. If using frozen peas add to the last 4 minutes of cooking.

2. Sautee garlic and onions until onions are softened.

3. Mix the lemon juice in with the onions.

4. Add the cream cheese and milk to the pan. Allow cream cheese to melt and combine with the milk.

5. Add salmon pieces and warm through.

6. Drain the cooked pasta and mix with the sauce.

7. Season to taste.

This lovely pasta dish can be served with a seasonal side salad or garlic bread.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.