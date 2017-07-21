Important advice if you are traveling to Croke Park to see U2 tomorrow

If you are one of the 80,000 plus people heading to Dublin tomorrow to see U2 on The Joshua Tree Tour, the following information will be of interest to you.

Gates open at 5pm with Noel Gallagher on stage at 7pm. U2 are due on stage at 8.40pm with the concert to finish at 11pm.

Public Transport

In conjunction with the Transport Agencies attached Gardai have developed a transport plan to assist patrons attending the U2 Concert at Croke Park Stadium.

For full details of all public transport Click Here

The advice from all agencies involved in the management of the concerts is to utilise public transport for travelling to and from the concerts and use park and ride facilities.

Iarnród Éireann will provide additional capacity on DART and Commuter routes for fans attending the concert.

Additional Late Night DART & Commuter Services will operate to Greystones, Howth and Maynooth after the concert.

Please check Irish Rail at www.irishrail.ie for up to date information on train times.

For more information on Dublin Bus routes for the concert see www.dublinbus.ie

Concert Parking for just €5.00 per visit at selected Park Rite car parks. Bring your concert ticket to the car park office to avail of the Park Rite Croke Park event offer or pre-book online at www.parkrite.com. Offer does not include overnight parking. All car park locations are 10 – 15 minute walk to Croke Park. Enquiries to 01-5425600.

For information on Luas times and parking contact Luas at www.transdevireland.ie

General Concert Information.

Residents: Patrons are requested to be aware that Croke Park is located in a residential area. Patrons attending Croke Park are requested to respect residents by behaving in an appropriate manner when going to and departing the stadium. Issues such as illegal parking, anti social behaviour, drinking and urinating in public cause difficulties and will not be tolerated by Gardai. Patrons are asked to desist from such behaviour.

Jones Road: Jones Road will remain sterile throughout the concert. This restriction will be strictly enforced. All non ticket holders are requested not to congregate on the streets around the stadium.

Banned Items in Stadium



• Aerosols / Air Horns

• Animals (Other than registered guide or hearing dogs)

• Alcohol

• Any item which may reasonably be considered for use as a weapon

• Audio recorders

• Backpacks / large bags / Waist packs

• Banners with poles or poles of any kind

• Bottles

• Cans

• Cameras with detachable lens or recording equipment

• Camping equipment

• Chinese or sky lanterns

• Cooler Boxes or Large containers

• Crash helmets or protective headwear, body armour or protective clothing

• Deckchairs

• Drumsticks

• Excessive amounts of batteries, wire, cables or electrical components

• Fireworks or flares

• Flagpoles

• Garden furniture, fold up chairs or shooting sticks

• Glass

• Glow sticks

• GoPros

• Illegal substances/ illegal merchandise of any description

• iPads

• Large umbrellas

• Large chains, spiked bracelets or wallet chains

• Large Flags, Placards or Posters inc. sticks

• Light sabers

• Lasers / Laser pens or torches

• LED Headbands, wristbands, Glow sticks or Light emitting objects of any kind (except mobile/cell phones)

• Liquids - No liquids are permitted other than sealed water less than 500ml is allowed (Caps will be removed)

• Nitrous oxide

• Portable laser equipment and pens

• Selfie sticks

• Smoke canisters

• Sound systems

• Spray cans

• Tridents

• Unauthorized professional film or video equipment

• Unofficial tabards or reflective jackets

DO NOT BRING BACKPACKS OR LARGE HANDBAGS

Any bags allowed entry to the stadium will be security tagged for the duration of the event.

THERE WILL BE NO CLOAKROOM OR STORAGE FACILITIES ON SITE.

BAGS MUST NOT BE LEFT AT ENTRANCES OR SURROUNDING AREAS. ANY ITEMS LEFT WILL BE REMOVED AND DISPOSED OF ACCORDINGLY.



Should you require somewhere to store a backpack, large handbag or any additional luggage during the event the following locations have Bag drop/locker storage facilities available (please note these are independently run facilities)

• Ned Kelly’s: 43 O' Connell Street Upper

• Extreme Ireland Tourism Office, 37 College Green

• Busáras station opposite Connolly train station

Searching is a condition of entry to protect your safety and that of others.

Due to increased security measures we strongly advise you allow sufficient time to get through security checks to gain entry to the venue in a safe and timely manner.

To ensure as smooth an access as possible and to avoid any unnecessary delays we strongly suggest that you bring as little as possible with you to the event and minimize jackets and additional layers when possible. To avoid disappointment do not bring backpacks or larger handbags ,you may be refused admission to the venue without a refund.

We recommend if you are bringing personal bag, purses or clutch bag, you should only bring those of smaller sizes i.e .those measuring 4.5in/11.4cm x 6.5in/16.51cm or smaller will be allowed.

We will also conduct additional further security searches of clothing, bags and other items, as determined by us in our reasonable discretion, including on entry and exit.

Crowd Management and Crowd Dispersal Plan

Pre Concert Crowd Management Plan:

In the interest of safety patrons are advised as follows:

1. Not to enter the Jones Road / Russell Street unless they hold a Hogan Stand or Premium ticket.

2. Not to congregate in vicinity of Croke Park Hotel as this causes a serious obstruction to crowd movement in that area. Gardai will move waiting persons in this area.

3. Use coloured routes outlined on Croke Park / MCD websites to access the stadium.

4. Arrange meeting points at a distance away from Jones Road.

Post Concert Crowd Management Plan:

In the interest of safety patrons are advised as follows:

1. Patrons exiting the Hogan Stand will be directed to exit by a planned route as they leave these stands onto Jones Road.

2. Patrons are further requested not to congregate in vicinity of Croke Park Hotel as this causes a serious obstruction to crowd movement in that area. Gardai will move waiting persons in this area.

3. Patrons exiting via Clonliffe Road and via North Circular Road are asked by Gardai not enter onto Jones Road or Russell Street.

4. Please arrange to meet friends at a place a distance away from Jones Road.

Patrons should comply with the directions issued by Gardaí and stewards as they depart the stadium. The measures are being implemented to prevent crowd congestion on the street outside the Croke Park Hotel which has become a meeting point for patrons attending Croke Park concerts.

The result of patron active participation and compliance will result in a safer entry and exit from the stadium for all patrons and children and make the stadium environs a safer place for all people.

General Traffic Advice :

Coach Parking:

There is one designated coach drop / collection / parking area being provided for these concerts. It is located at Alfie Byrne Road, East Wall, Dublin 1.

Please note that cycle lanes on Alfie Byrne Road will not be in use pre/post concert to facilitate coach parking.

The two designated routes for travelling to and from Alfie Byrne Road are:

1. M.50 and via the Port Tunnel.

2. M11 and via East Link Bridge.

Coach driver are requested to travel directly to the coach parking area where concert patrons can then disembark and park or return to collect passengers after the concert finishes.

There is a second coach parking at Western Way and access is by way of Constitution Hill. Drivers using this facility are also requested to comply with the above requirements.

Coach drivers should note that MOUNTJOY SQUARE IS CLOSED for the entire concert and coach parking or drop off / pick up will not be permitted in that area.

In addition coaches will not be permitted to drop off / pick up passengers on any of the arterial routes around Croke Park Stadium. This will be strictly enforced by the Garda Traffic Corps.

Vehicle Access Routes:

All patrons attending the concerts by vehicle are advised to allow time for traffic delays.

Patrons who have tickets for the Hogan and Davin Stands should approach from the west and north side of the stadium by using the M50 motorway to Navan Road, Finglas Road and Drumcondra Road.

Patrons who have tickets for the Cusack Stand and Pitch should approach from the east and south side of the stadium by using the Port Tunnel and East Link Bridge. Dublin Port Tunnel will be open to all vehicles.

On street parking is very limited due to Croke Park being situated in residential area. Patrons should be aware that illegally parked vehicles cause traffic disruption, and obstruction to movement of emergency vehicles.

There will be strict enforcement of all illegal parking in the area by Gardai and Dublin City Parking Services and such vehicles will be impounded or clamped and will be liable to a substantial fine.

Car Parks:

There are two confirmed supervised car parks available in the vicinity of Croke Park.



1. O’Connell’s School, North Richmond Street. Entry via North Circular Road.

2. Clonliffe College car park, Entry via Drumcondra Road.

This car park has parking and provides special needs parking spaces.

Traffic will not be permitted to leave the car park for a period after the concerts in order to allow pedestrians leave the area safely.

Garda Cordon:

As with all concerts at Croke Park, a Garda Cordon will be in effect on the streets that lead to Croke Park. Only accredited vehicles will be permitted to pass by this cordon. All vehicles will be checked for accreditation.



All patrons entering the Garda cordon will be the subject of a ticket check by Stewards and search by Gardaí. Persons not in possession of a concert ticket will not be permitted through the Garda cordon. Any articles that may cause harm or discomfort to other patrons will be seized. Patrons are advised not to bring any unnecessary baggage with them and are advised to travel early to the stadium to avoid any unnecessary delays.

Local residents, their immediate families, local business community are in possession of passes and will be facilitated at the barriers. Passes however do not guarantee entry through the cordon where pedestrian volumes exist.

As a guideline the Garda cordon will be in place two hours prior to stiles opening time and two hours post concert to enable concert patrons to arrive and depart safely.

It is also necessary to temporarily extend the Garda cordon at the end of the event in order to allow the safe exit of concert patrons. This extended cordon will be in place for approximately one hour after the concerts end.

The extended cordon will result in the closure of Lower Drumcondra Road from Whitworth Road to Botanic Avenue.

The extended cordon will result in the closure of Ballybough Road from Poplar Row to North Circular Road.

Special Needs Parking:

There are no special needs parking facilities on the public streets within the Croke Park cordon area or within the stadium. Special needs parking is provided at the supervised car parks as outlined above.

Where persons have special needs requirements they should contact the concert organisers directly atwww.crokepark.ie or www.mcd.ie for advice and assistance.

Public Order:

Patrons are advised that the Gardaí will not permit the consumption of alcohol outside public houses, while walking along the street or in any other public place. Patrons are asked to have consideration for local residents and refrain from anti-social behaviour such as on street drinking and urinating etc.

Crime:

Patrons are advised to be aware of their own personal safety and security while attending the concert. They should ensure the security of personal belongings while on route to and from the stadium i.e. purses/ wallets/ tickets / mobile phones.

Patrons who arrive by vehicle should also ensure that property is not left exposed in parked vehicles. They should ensure that car windows, sunroofs are correctly closed.

Croke Park Hotel Car Park:

All residents of the Croke Park Hotel will be permitted entry subject to pedestrian presence at the time and are requested to access the hotel via North Circular Road / Russell Street junction where there will be a register of all guest vehicles.