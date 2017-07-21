Ten top tips for dealing with hayfever this summer

It's that time of year again! With the summer holidays upon us and more Irish people staycationing in Ireland, it's so important that people equip themselves with the right information and solutions to take control of hayfever and manage symptoms.

Hayfever is a common condition that is estimated to affect one fifth of the Irish population with around 87% of people suffering from sleep deprivation as a result3 something which can dramatically affect their daily lives and wellbeing.

We know that summer isn’t a walk in the park for any hayfever sufferer - up to 94% of patients state that their symptoms have an impact on daily tasks such as work or school performance and who wants to arrive at a first date or a barbeque with a runny nose, sneezing fits and itchy eyes, some of the most commonly known symptoms! Thankfully, Boots pharmacists across the nation are on hand to provide information and solutions to help you to make the most of your summer.

Paula Reilly, Pharmacist, Boots Ireland said, “While hayfever impacts people differently, there’s no doubt that it can have a negative influence on people’s routines and ability to enjoy outdoor activities if the symptoms aren’t managed properly. We would encourage people to come in and speak to a local Boots pharmacist for advice, tips and solutions to help alleviate the symptoms and allow you to enjoy the summer.”

When the pollen count is high don’t let hayfever get you down! Here are some of Paula's top tips to help keep hayfever symptoms at bay:

1- Stay on top of pollen by vacuuming and damp dusting to stop pollen settling and spreading

2 -Use an allergy barrier to get on top of hayfever before it begins

3 - Try rubbing a small amount of petroleum jelly inside your lower nostril to stop pollen entering the nasal passage

4 - Reduce airborne allergens at home and use a humidifier, as moist air will catch particles

5 - If you’ve been out and about, change your clothes and even shower to remove pollen and avoid spreading it

6 - A pair of wraparound sunglasses is great way to keep pollen out of your eyes

7 - If you’re driving keep your windows up and switch your air to circulate

8 - Consider using an anti-inflammatory nasal spray

9 - If your eyes are affected by hayfever, eye drops can help soothe them

10 - Antihistamines have different ingredients, if one tablet isn't working for you, consider swapping to another type. Our pharmacists can also help find the right medicine for you

This year Boots have three Allergy bundles available to continue to offer customers a complete care solution for their allergy and hayfever symptoms. Boots have also introduced a children’s hayfever and allergy bundle. Speak to your local Boots pharmacist for more information and about the right solutions for you.

Protect:

Boots Pharmaceuticals Allergy Barrier Nasal Spray (€9.99) is a non-drowsy nasal powder spray that delivers fast, effective protection against hayfever and other airborne allergens. The spray forms a barrier and starts to work in just three minutes; meaning you don’t just treat the symptoms, you prevent them from happening. Suitable for adults including pregnant women and children over 18 months old.

Treat:

Prepare for pollen with PrevAllergy tablets (€9.99, 30 day supply) to relieve symptoms such as sneezing, running nose, burning and itchy eyes throughout the season. (Contains Cetirizine Dihydrochloride. Always read the label).

Relieve:

Boots Pharmaceuticals Irritated Eyes Eye Drops (€4.99) are suitable for both adults and children to soothe itchy eyes. Contains natural chamomile, Euphrasy, cornflower and witch hazel extracts to help soothe red eyes and itchiness.