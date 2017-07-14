Offaly woman named finalist in Roscommon Races 'Best Dressed Lady'

Offaly woman Danielle Boyd was named as one of ten finalists in the recent Best Dressed Lady competition at the Roscommon races.

Danielle, who is from Birr, was picked out by the judges to go forward to the final, but she eventually lost out to Corinna Hayes from Sligo. The nine runners-up received €100 from sponsor SuperValu and a goodie bag from Rosmed Pharmacy and the Lilac Rooms.

Corinna Hynes, who is a mum of four from Beltra in County Sligo, won the SuperValu Best Dressed Lady competition at Roscommon Racecourse on Monday evening, walking away with the top prize of €1,200. The competition was judged by TV presenter and Exquisite.ie website founder Aisling O’Loughlin.



Corinna was wearing a cream dress from Littlewoods, her hat was from Rebecca Couture, an Yves Saint Laurent bag, and her shoes were from Penney’s. Her necklace which complimented her outfit perfectly was from Betty and Biddy.



Corinna said: “I’m thrilled to win the SuperValu Best Dressed Lady competition. I love coming to the races and really enjoyed the whole fashion experience. This is my first time to win a Ladies Day competition. My Monday evenings are normally spent on the side line of a football pitch in jeans and runners so it’s a lovely change for me! Thank you to SuperValu for the fabulous prize.”



For the third year in a row, six SuperValu shops in the region came together to sponsor the annual Ladies Day event.



Bernard Keane, SuperValu, Lanesborough in County Longford said: “SuperValu are delighted to be associated with Roscommon Racecourse for their annual Ladies Day. It is lovely to see so many ladies turn out and enjoy the evening. Aisling did a great job picking the finalists and the eventual winner. Well done to all.”



Michael Finneran, Manager of Roscommon Racecourse said: “Ladies Day at Roscommon continues to be an important event in our racing calendar and brings great glamour to our track. I would like to thank SuperValu for once again coming on board to sponsor the prizes for the Best Dressed Lady competition.”

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.