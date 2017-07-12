Tullamore Court Hotel to host Wedding Band Showcase

The Tullamore Court Hotel are hosting their Wedding Band Showcase later this month on Sunday, July 30.

Bands that will be in attendance on the day include Remix and Nighthawks. Also on the day, there will be a chance to win a romantic getaway for you and your other half.

The event is a chance for couples to sample the musical offerings of local bands as they prepare and plan for their big day. It's also a chance to see what the Tullamore Court Hotel has to offer for couple preparing to tie the knot!

The Wedding Band Showcase at the Tullamore Court Hotel will run from 1pm-3pm on Sunday, July 30.

For more information, email weddings@tullamorecourthotel.ie or phone Donna or Anne at 0579346666.

