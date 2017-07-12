Popular fashion influencer announced as judge for Kilbeggan's 'Best Dressed Lady'

Popular style entrepreneur Darren Kennedy is set to judge the Best Dressed Lady competition at the Kilbeggan Races on July 21.

The Wineport Lodge has sponsored the competition which takes place on Ladies Day on Midlands National Evening at the Kilbeggan Races.

The largest race meet of the year at the Kilbeggan Racecourse is just over a week away. Roscrea based milliner Alison Roe, has also been announced as a judge of the Wineport Lodge Kilbeggan Best Dressed Lady competition.

The feature race on the day, the Midland’s National Race of €50,000 and Ladies Evening at Kilbeggan Races is one of the most exciting events of the summer racing calendar, and has been described in many quarters as the social event of the year. Gates open at 4pm and the first race starts at 5.55 pm.

Wineport Lodge in Glasson is sponsoring the ‘Best Dressed Lady Competition’ on the day and will present the lucky winner with a prize worth in excess of €2,000. They are also sponsoring a Woman of Style Weekend at Wineport Lodge, worth €1,000. The Woman of Style Weekend will include a 2 night stay in the Lodge's Champagne Suite with dinner one evening, Afternoon Tea one afternoon and some top to toe pampering too. The winner will also be presented with €1,000 spending money.

Finalists for the Best Dressed competition will be selected throughout the event with the lucky ladies enjoying a drinks reception at the Wineport Lodge marquee before the winner is announced and presented with their prize prior to The Midlands National going to post.

Judge Darren Kennedy is regarded as one of the UK and Ireland's most stylish men and top lifestyle influencers. Darren along with Alison Roe will be using their fashion expertise and casting their eyes over the finalists to see who will walk away with the prize. Recently Darren put his skills to excellent use hosting London Fashion Week Festival as well as hosting live on the red carpet at the Brit Awards 2017.

Admission for Adults is €15, Students and OAP’s €12, Children under 16 are free. Check out kilbegganraces.com to book tickets online and save with special packages and discounts for groups.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.