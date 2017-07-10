MONDAY MOTIVATION: Healthy burgers and chips to make with the kids

The vegetarian trend has gathered pace among celebrities and the general public is following suit. The health benefits of going veggie are well documented but you don’t need to ditch the meat to get the benefits. Try introducing beans and lentils as part of main meals, like stews and casseroles, or adding kidney beans into Chilli Con Carne. Meatless Monday is now also a thing, so this week we cooked up some mixed bean burgers with the boys for a healthy take on a classic dinner.

Beans are a great source of protein, complex carbohydrates for energy, fibre and nutrients like copper, magnesium, potassium and iron. These easy bean burgers only take 10 minutes to make and can be frozen for a handy mid-week dinner. Both adults and kids were surprised with the taste of these burgers. They can be eaten hot or cold in pittas for tomorrow's lunch, if there is any leftovers!

Ingredients

400g red kidney beans

400g white kidney beans

60g oats

½ red onion

1 tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp paprika

Salt and pepper

Method

Preheat the grill to a medium heat.

Place oats in a food processer and blitz until it resembles flour. Chop the onions and drain and rinse the beans. Place these in a bowl and get the kids to mash them, either with a potato masher or forks.

Add the seasoning and oats to the bean mix. With damp hands get kiddies to shape into patties.

Place the patties onto a lined grill tray. Grill for 10 mins turning once to ensure the burgers crisp on both sides. The last minute or two we topped our burgers with sliced cheese.

Once cooked assemble your burgers with cheese for a classic, avocado and salad for a veggie feast or goats cheese and roasted peppers for a lux topping.

We paired our veggie bean burgers with sweet potato fries.

Ingredients

Sweet potato

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp garlic salt

Drizzle olive oil

Salt and pepper

Method

Preheat the oven to 190 °C/gas mark 5.

Scrub the sweet potato but leave the skins on. Chop into wedges or chips (wedges will take longer to cook). Blot the wedges or chips with kitchen paper, this helps the sweet potato to crisp up in the oven.

Place on a baking tray and drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle on seasoning and give a good mix with your hands.

Bake for 15-20 mins or until soft.

