MONDAY MOTIVATION: A homemade ice-cream recipe kids love

So, following on from last week’s article about healthier pizzas, this week the boys and I whipped up some healthier ice pops.

SEE ALSO: A funky pizza recipe to keep the kids busy this summer

We all know that traditional ice cream can be full of saturated fat and sugar, not the healthiest of options to be giving kids. But with a little bit of frozen fruit you can make an alternative that is low in sugar and almost fat free! Not to mention the benefit of getting kids to eat more fruit.

There are loads of benefits of healthy fats, antioxidants in dark chocolate, minerals and vitamins in the banana. Check out pound shops or larger tescos for cheap ice cream moulds. Alternatively the mixture can be placed in small yogurt pots to be frozen.

This recipe does take some time so it is best prepared a day or two in advance.

Ingredients

For the ice cream

4 bananas, chopped and frozen

2 tbsps almond butter

2 tbsp of dairy or nut milk

1 tsp of ground cinnamon

For the topping

100g of dark chocolate, melted (you can substitute milk chocolate)

Dessicated coconut

Roasted chopped nuts

Or anything you fancy

Method

- Remove frozen bananas from the freezer and place in a blender with nut butter, cinnamon and milk.

- Blitz until smooth, you may need to scrap down the sides of the blender bowl.

- Carefully spoon this mixture into ice cream moulds and place back in the freezer over night.

- Take ice pops out of the freezer. Meanwhile, melt chocolate in a bowl over saucepan of water.

- Take off the heat and allow to cool slightly. Loosen the ice pops by placing in a mug of hot water for a few seconds.

- Remove the mould and using a spoon coat the ice pop in chocolate. Before it cools dip in the toppings and place on a sheet of parchment paper. If storing these in the freezer, gentley wrap in sheets of parchment paper to avoid sticking together.

- These ice pops were suprising filling and the boys struggled to finish them so smaller pots is definitely a good idea. The banana flavour is not completely masked so something to consider if you have little ones that don’t like bananas. The most popular flavour combination was the chocolate and hazelnut.

Next week we tackle meatless Monday inspiration for healthy families!