Calling all single Offaly men! First Dates Ireland wants you

Are you a single Offaly man looking for love?

We have you covered!

Popular RTÉ show First Dates Ireland are on the hunt for ‘studs’ to apply for the new series! The new show will be filmed at the Gibson Hotel at the start of September, with the application process remaining open to males for another two months.

There has been a shortage of men applying to appear on the show for the upcoming series.

Anyone interested must be aged over 18 and not have any previous criminal convictions.

Applications can be made on www.cocotelevision.ie/firstdates.

