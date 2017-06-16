9 top tips for father's day feasts

Cara Cunningham, MINDI, Community Dietitian has provided the Offaly Express with her top tips for father's day feasts.

Men’s Health week is taking place this week, June 12-18, appropriately ending on Father’s day, which is always a good excuse to spoil the man or men in your life.

If you decide to eat out the trick is not to spoil the life in your man! Keeping it healtier is the order of the day. It’s all about damage limitation when it comes to restaurants or cafés but with a few tricks you can make sure that eating out does lead to your man spreading out.

1. In Oriental or Chinese food go for the option that contains a lot of vegetables like chow Mein or stir fry’s. Make sure to go for the noodles or steamed rice options.

2. If you are going for an Indian meal watch out for the options that contain a lot of cream and fat like masalas, kormas and pasanda. Healthier alternatives to go for would be the Rogan josh, bhuna, saag and dhansak.

3. Keep the size of your burger or fries small – stay away from any Supersizing.

4. When having a salad ask for dressing to be served ‘on the side’ that way you can use less oily dressing and mayonnaise.

5. Avoid food that you know are high in fat such as creamy sauces, foods that are battered, or are covered with pastry.

6. Limit fizzy drinks and milkshakes. It is best to choose water as a drink.

7. Hunt out the lower fat options like grilled chicken and salad.

8. Choose pasta with tomato-based sauce and not a creamy cheesy one.

9. Remember many restaurants will allow you to take home leftovers in a ‘doggie bag’ so there is no need to feel you have to clear the plate.

It is no surprise that a diet full of fried foods, giant portions, decadent desserts, alcohol and sugary soft drinks spells weight gain. But if you eat out a lot taking a few precautions will make sure that no one piles on the pounds.

For more information or for more information on diet and nutrition, please contact: The Community Nutrition and Dietetic Service, HSE Dublin-Mid Leinster Tel: (044) 9395518 or email community.dietitians@hse.ie.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.