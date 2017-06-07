LIFESTYLE: Father's Day gift ideas for that healthy dad

So with Father's Day coming up in two weeks, I thought I would bring you some gift inspiration. If your Dad is a fitness fanatic, or just getting started, there is something for every man, and if he is into his healthy food I have you covered too, writes Martina Dunne.

First up is all things running. There is loads of local races coming up in the summer months, and you can check out Run Ireland for a full list of fixtures. So if your Dad is an avid runner or needs a push to get him going, why not get him a race entry? If he is looking for some new clothes or runners, Ready2Run on Cormac Street is your local go to. They also do gait analysis and running watches so there is no excuse for Dad together his PB this year!

If swimming is more of your Dad's style, gym membership with a pool is a great option. A number of Offaly pools do adult swimming lessons to get him off to a great start. If Dad enjoys exercise on two wheels, two excellent bicycle shops in Birr and Tullamore stock everything to keep him happy on the road.

If your Dad is more of a foodie, there are some great cook books out to help him whip up that healthy family dinner. The Happy Pear duo based in Greystones are the poster boys for healthy Dads. Their recipes are vegan but can be modified to add meat.

Kitchen utensils are also a great gift idea that can be a healthy addition to Dad's kitchen. Powerful blenders have a multitude of uses from desserts, healthy dips and nut milks! Another two utensils I would be lost without are a steamer and a slow cooker.

A gift that could benefit the whole family is a voucher for cooking lessons. A local company in Tullamore, Hey Pesto, among others in the county, offer evening classes and workshops.

On the day, why not head outdoors for some fun family activities? Lough Boora and the Slieve Bloom mountains are just on our doorstep and offer a variety of hiking options for all fitness levels. After working up an appetite check out next week's article on a healthy full Irish to really treat your Dad on Father's Day.

