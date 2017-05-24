Top Australian motivational speaker coming to Offaly

One of Australia’s leading high-performance coaches and motivational speakers, Craig Harper, is coming to Ireland for the first time to deliver a talk in Co. Offaly.

He is the author of ‘Stop F**king Around’ and ‘Pull Your Finger Out,' and is one of Australia’s most provocative high-performance coaches and motivational speakers.

He will be leading a breakthrough three-hour workshop on personal transformation, which organisers say "will be fun, thought-provoking and no-nonsense." The not-for-profit event is called Craig Harper Live in Ireland and will take place in Tullamore, Co Offaly on June 10.

Craig has been an integral part of the Australian fitness industry since 1982, working as an exercise scientist, corporate speaker, consultant, university lecturer, AFL conditioning coach, radio host, TV presenter, writer and successful business owner.

He has worked with many professional athletes and teams including St. Kilda F.C., Melbourne Phoenix, Port Melbourne F.C., Nissan Motorsport and a long list of Olympians and world-class athletes competing in a broad range of sports.

In 1990 Craig established Harper’s Personal Training, which evolved into one of the most successful businesses of its kind in the world. He can be heard weekly on various radio stations and television shows around Australia and hosts his own weekly show on Melbourne radio called ‘the Science of Sport.’

As well as having written five books, Craig is also the director of Health and Wellness for Dayhab; one of Australia’s leading addiction treatment facilities. While still working with teams and individuals on a regular basis.

Craig Harper Live in Ireland, which will take place on June 10 at the Bridge House Hotel in Tullamore, Co Offaly, will be Craig’s first event in Ireland. It promises to be an afternoon of inspiration, education, transformation and laughter.

Craig Harper said:

“I am so excited to be heading to Ireland for an afternoon of conversation, education, inspiration and motivation. The one thing that I think most people have in common is that they want to do better – whether that is with our career, our health, our finances, our relationships, with our mindset, with our results.

“This is going to be a really interesting afternoon where I will be talking about the mechanics of success, behavioural psychology, subjective reality, the way we create experiences and the way we do life. If you are a person who is at a crossroads or has been almost changing things for a while or you get frustrated with a part of your life and there is something that really needs to shift in your world, this might be the catalyst for you.”

The not-for-profit event is being organised a group of mainly Irish people who have never met but are part of a closed on-line Facebook group to motivate each other in terms of fitness, nutrition and mindset.

The person who is leading the charge is one member of that group, Dee Weir, originally from Tullamore herself but now living in Perth, Australia, where she attended one of Craig’s workshops. She said:

“I never knew that afternoon at his workshop would impact my life so much that I would end up organising an event on the other side of the world in my home town with him presenting but that is exactly what is happening."

“Craig leaves no stone unturned in getting the message through to you about how you can change your life, transform your thinking, make habits, break habits, face your fears, have those tough conversations, acknowledge what needs to change and so on. The way that Craig presents his workshop can really spark a fire in you if you are ready for change in your life. I have excelled with many things that I had procrastinated about doing for years before Craig’s workshop.”

A week after the workshop, Dee joined a Facebook group, which focused on exercise, mindset and healthy eating and some months later, when Dee ran the idea of bringing Craig to Ireland, many of them rowed in behind her to help.

“Funnily enough we are a group of people pulling together to make this happen yet most of us have never met however we all are striving for the same goal, that is to be the best version of ourselves and live a happy healthy life with all its challenges and ups and downs," she said.

“We are so thrilled that Craig has agreed to come to Ireland – especially as there is no financial reward for him in doing so. He just thought what we were doing was exciting and he wanted to be part of it.”

Tickets for Renovate Your Life cost €55 and are on sale on EventBrite.

