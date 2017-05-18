Surge in Offaly ticket sales for Taste of Dublin festival

If you're heading to this year's Taste of Dublin festival, you can expect to see some familiar faces after organisers reported a surge in interest from the county.

According to Taste of Dublin’s organisers there has been a significant increase in the number of tickets sold in Offaly with one month still to go to the event, which is expected to attract 32,000 people this year.

Taste of Dublin will run from June 15-18 in Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens. More than 30 leading Irish and international chefs will be participating this year, including Neven Maguire, Kevin Dundon, Darina Allen, Jean Christophe Novelli, Clodagh McKenna, MasterChef Ireland’s Robin Gill and Daniel Clifford and many more.

Additionally over 20 of Ireland’s finest restaurants will be participating while attendees will have more than 160 food and drink demonstrations and exhibitions to choose from.

Speaking about the strong Offaly interest, Taste of Dublin Managing Director Avril Bannerton said, “In previous years we have had interest from Offaly in our event, but it is fair to say that interest has jumped considerably this year. Before this year, ticket sales for Offaly would be measured by the dozen but with more than four weeks still to go, we’ve already reached triple figures for Offaly ticket sales. We’re delighted that so many people from Offaly will be attending this year – we suspect the strong word of mouth attached to previous events has played a major part in generating that additional interest."

“It’s also fair to say that we have experienced strong interest across the board this year and that our sales figures are well ahead of the 2016 numbers. That can probably be tied to the fantastic line up we have for Taste of Dublin 2017," he added.

The theme for this year's festival is 'Flavours of the World’, and Avril Bannerton says this will add a whole other dimension to proceedings. "It was chosen to reflect the growing international influence on Irish food over recent years," she said.

“The theme means that as well as having all the usual crowd and Irish favourites that people have come to associate with Taste of Dublin, we’ll also be challenging our chefs and restaurants to come up with something extra," Bannerton added.

For more information, you can click here.

