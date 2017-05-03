RTE are looking for people who still live at home with parents for new TV show

Are you in your 20s, 30s or 40s, and still living with your parents? If so, then RTE want to speak to you about participating in a new series all about the so-called 'Boomerang Generation.'

Similarly, if you are a fed up parent ready to get your adult offspring out of the house, the National Broadcaster wants to hear from you.

Do you want to move out but need a hand in the RIGHT direction?

Would EXPERT advice & financial planning be the answer?

Brand new RTÉ2 series, 'This Crowded House' may just be able to help both parties, providing expert advice and financial planning, as well as looking into the generation of young people who have ended up living at home longer than those previous.

Though not a new phenomenon, 25% of people over 25 years of age are now living at home with their parents. With high rents and a shortage of properties to buy, this series will explore the realities of being "stuck at home."

"Contributors will be given expert advice and the opportunity to explore all the available housing options before they decide where they will live - whether that is buying, renting, house-sharing, or in some cases staying put for a little longer," RTE have said in a statement on their website.

To apply, download an application form here and email it to crowdedhouse@indiepics.ie or call 01-7088162 to find out more.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.