Rose of Tralee Profile 14: Volunteer Shauna enjoying 'new adventures and meeting new people'

Shauna O'Shea sponsored by Gallagher Manor in Tullamore

Hey everyone, I'm Shauna and I'm 21 years old.

I'm nearing the end of my third year studying General Nursing in AIT.

I have always wanted to pursue a career in nursing.

Last summer I travelled to Uganda on a three week volunteer's placement. I had such an amazing time there, I've decided to return again this year!

I love new adventures and meeting new people and I cannot wait to meet the rest of the Roses. I'm excited to see the journey that this path takes us on and all the memories we'll share!

The Offaly Rose of Tralee Selection Night takes place this Saturday in the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore. Tickets are €20 and will be available on the evening. Doors open at 7.15pm. Show starts at 8pm sharp