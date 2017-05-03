Rose of Tralee Profiles 12: Teacher Noelle 'really looking forward to taking part in this year’s Offaly Rose selection'

Noelle Minnock sponsored by 'Jewels by Linda O'Brien

My name is Noelle Minnock. I am 23 years old. I'm from Clonshanny, which is just outside Clara.

I went to school in Killina Secondary School and then spent four fun-filled years in Athlone Institute of Technology.

I graduated in 2015 and I am currently working as a pre-school teacher in Durrow Co. Offaly.

I have a very busy lifestyle which includes playing Gaelic football for my local club Shamrocks.

When I'm not on the pitch, I like catching up with friends and spending time with family.

I am really looking forward to taking part in this year’s Offaly Rose selection.

The Offaly Rose of Tralee Selection Night takes place this Saturday in the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore. Tickets are €20 and will be available on the evening. Doors open at 7.15pm. Show starts at 8pm sharp