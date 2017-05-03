Rose of Tralee Profile 10: Eddie Rockets fan Leanne looking forward to 'meeting great bunch of girls'

Leanne Mahon sponsored by Kinnity Castle Hotel

My name is Leanne Mahon. I am 24 years old. I'm from Kinnitty, just in the village.

I went to school in St Brendan's Community School, Birr. For the last four years taking care kids at home. Now I work in Kinnitty Castle Hotel who are my sponsors for this year’s Rose selection.

When I'm not there, I'm in the field playing Camogie with Kinnitty Camogie Club. I have been playing since I was 11 and still enjoy it. In my spare time like to watch Netflix mostly films and I'm in love with Eddies Rockets, always in there, and love spending time with my family and friends.

I'm really looking forward taking part in the Offaly rose selection and looking forward to meeting great bunch of girls.

The Offaly Rose of Tralee Selection Night takes place this Saturday in the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore. Tickets are €20 and will be available on the evening. Doors open at 7.15pm. Show starts at 8pm sharp