Rose of Tralee Profile 9: NUIG student Kate is up for 'having a laugh during this experience'
Kate Troy sponsored by Scally's Centra Tullamore.
Kate Troy sponsored by Scally's Centra Tullamore
Hi my name is Kate Troy I’m 19 years old and from Durrow just outside the town of Tullamore.
I went to primary school in Durrow N.S and completed my leaving cert last year in my secondary school, Sacred Heart school Tullamore. I am currently a first year student in NUI Galway studying Child, Youth and Family Policy and Practice.
I am loving every minute of Galway so far and really making the most of my time there. My main hobby is playing camogie with my local club, Tullamore and I have also made an appearance with Offaly camogie at underage level.
I am really looking forward to meeting all the other Roses, making many new friends and having a laugh during this experience. I would like to say a huge thank you to my sponsors Scally’s Centra Tuallmore.
The Offaly Rose of Tralee Selection Night takes place this Saturday in the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore. Tickets are €20 and will be available on the evening. Doors open at 7.15pm. Show starts at 8pm sharp
