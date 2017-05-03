Rose of Tralee Profile 9: NUIG student Kate is up for 'having a laugh during this experience'

Kate Troy sponsored by Scally's Centra Tullamore

Hi my name is Kate Troy I’m 19 years old and from Durrow just outside the town of Tullamore.

I went to primary school in Durrow N.S and completed my leaving cert last year in my secondary school, Sacred Heart school Tullamore. I am currently a first year student in NUI Galway studying Child, Youth and Family Policy and Practice.

I am loving every minute of Galway so far and really making the most of my time there. My main hobby is playing camogie with my local club, Tullamore and I have also made an appearance with Offaly camogie at underage level.

I am really looking forward to meeting all the other Roses, making many new friends and having a laugh during this experience. I would like to say a huge thank you to my sponsors Scally’s Centra Tuallmore.

The Offaly Rose of Tralee Selection Night takes place this Saturday in the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore. Tickets are €20 and will be available on the evening. Doors open at 7.15pm. Show starts at 8pm sharp