Rose of Tralee Profile 8: Netflix fan Jennifer is 'really excited to be taking part in the Offaly Rose'

Jennifer Byrne sponsored by Ferbane TotalHealth Pharmacy

My name is Jennifer Byrne. I’m 24 years old and I’m from Clonaderig in Ballinahown. I went to primary school in Ballinahown N.S and secondary school in Our Lady’s Bower in Athlone.

I went to college in NUI Galway and I thoroughly enjoyed every minute of living in Galway! I graduated in June and I’m currently working in University College Hospital Galway.

I’ve many hobbies and interests including listening to music, socialising with friends and watching far too many series on Netflix. I’m really interested in all sport and I play soccer and gaelic football.

I’m really excited to be taking part in the Offaly Rose selection and I’m looking forward to meeting the other girls involved.

The Offaly Rose of Tralee Selection Night takes place this Saturday in the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore. Tickets are €20 and will be available on the evening. Doors open at 7.15pm. Show starts at 8pm sharp